ILO urges FG to create decent job opportunity for youths

By Umar Shehu Usman Published Date

The Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Guy Ryder, has tasked the Nigerian government to create decent job opportunities to the teeming youths in the country.

Ryder made this call during a briefing with newsmen at the ILO country office in Abuja at the weekend.

He noted that “the challenge of creating jobs for young Nigerians is very high on the National Policy Agenda” as it is around the continent of Africa and in the world.

Addressing journalist at the ILO Country Director office, Ryder stated that “there are over 255 million youths across the globe who are neither employed nor in training.”

While stressing the need to create decent working environment for youth, he said “in Africa, 95% of young workers are in informal labour; not in a formal labour which is an unprotected work. It is vulnerable work which falls below the ILO standards.”

Pointing out five components to curb youth unemployment, Ryder emphasised on “micro economic policies, call to action endowing young people with skills and education they need, labour market policies, youth entrepreneurship and rights of young people.”

