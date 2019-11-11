ILO trains Nigerians, Ghanaians on financial education

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has trained 10 Nigerians and 10 Ghanaians on Financial Education for possible migrant returnees at a five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop in Abuja.

In line with the ILO project: “Initiative for Labour Migration, Employment and Reintegration in Nigeria and Ghana (LMER)”, the training builds on existing effort to strengthen labour migration governance and to enhance employment prospects of potential or returnee migrants and support the reintegration of the returnees in both countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Country Director of ILO, Dennis Zulu, who noted that the ToT was relevant, said, “The training is supposed to capacitate returnees with the necessary business skills for them to be able to start their businesses and to run them efficiently and effectively to generate income.”

He further said, “The ILO intends to work with the governments of both countries through Migration Resource Centres (MRC) to support returnee migrants from both Nigeria and Ghana on how to be able to cope and integrate themselves into the society after coming back from Europe or wherever they might have gone to search for greener pastures.”

The project was implemented by the ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone (ILO CO-Abuja) through the financial support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ). The project supports the capacities of MRCs in Nigeria/Public Employment Centres (PECs), and in Ghana at the Ghanaian/Nigerian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration to offer gender-responsive business development and management skills training to potential migrant workers and returnees.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App