Illela residents urge FG to reconsider ban on fuel supply to border communities

Residents of Illela local government area have appealed to the Federal Government to reverse its decision banning fuel supply to communities that are 20 kilometres away from the borders.

Illela town , which is the headquarters of the local government council and harbour the only international market in Sokoto state is just three kilometers away from the Nigeria-Niger border.

Daily Trust gathered that there tens of filling stations in the area.

One of the fuel marketers in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity ,said all the filling stations with the commodity opened for business on Thursday.

“We are just hearing about the sanction. We don’t know how authentic it is. But if it happened to be true, it will worsen the suffering of our people because the whole of Illela would be affected due to our proximity with the border,” he said

Other areas that could be affected include parts of Sabon Birni, Tangaza and Gudu local government areas.

