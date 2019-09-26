Illegal small arms in Sahel worsening security situation in northeast — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the proliferation of illegal small arms in the Sahel was exacerbating the security situation in the northeast.

He said this in New York when he met with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal at the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.

The president, however, noted that his government was doing a lot to bring things under control.

He sought the support of Portugal on the security in the Gulf of Guinea, saying most of the stolen crude oil from Nigeria and other countries pass through the region.

Buhari said in the second term of his administration, “we will consolidate on what we started in the first term, so that I can thereafter retire in peace and comfort.”

He explained why Nigeria was investing heavily on infrastructural development.

“We are a large country, with vast population and poor infrastructure. But we need people to come and invest, that’s why we are focusing on roads, rail, power, airports, and many others. Without infrastructure, investment would be slow.”

Buhari thanked Portugal for the “steadfast support” it had given Nigeria on many fronts, added that “concern about global issues is genetic for Portugal.”

