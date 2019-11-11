Illegal salary deduction of NOUN staff Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

We hereby write and forward our complain and grievances to the National Open University of Nigeria on behalf of all concerned staff of Open University Kaduna over the illegal deduction of staff members monthly rental allowances from our salaries by the management of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) when we have already vacated from their official house/quarters and no longer in the houses, some of us were transferred to another state.

Furthermore, the houses we were occupying have been allocated to another organization (NBAIS) and at the same time occupied by their staff for over a year now while we that vacated from the houses are still paying for their rental fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the above we wish to request all stakeholders of education and any authority concerned in Nigeria for urgent intervention to please talk to NOUN management to stop the deduction of their staff members salary and reinstate us with all our entitlement from the date they started the deduction, please Sir, as the concerned staff members find it difficult to survive and pay rent in their new sites.

Looking forward to your kind, quick intervention and action on this matter.

Jonathan Felix Adams jonathankfelix@yahoo.com

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App