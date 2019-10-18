Illegal rehab center: Cleric remanded till October 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallam Salisu Hamisu, popularly known as “ Malam Niga”, yesterday pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him by the police before a Senior Magistrate Court in Katsina.

A special police operation coordinated from the Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday shut down his rehabilitation centre and whisked him away for interrogations.

Some of the charges against him before the court included wrongful confinement and assault or criminal force in attempt to wrongfully confine a person contrary to sections 257(b) and 270 of penal code law.

Police first information report at the court read, “On the 14th, October, 2019 at about 1900hrs, DSP Nura Salihu and a team attached to SIIB department state headquarters, Katsina arrested and brought to this department, one Mallam Salisu Hamisu alias (Mallam Niga), 52 years old of Sabuwar Unguwar kofar(Marusa) Durbi quarters,Katsina.

“That he opened a rehabilitation centre at Sabuwar Unguwar Kofar Durbi quarters, Katsina and continue to confine youths and adults from various states and neighbouring countries in the name of rehabilitation centre.

“He wrongfully confined over eighty -one (81) young and adult while some of them were in leg chain while some were maltreated by detaining and insulting them.”

The court adjourned the case to October 22 and asked the accused to be remanded in prison custody till when bail application would be entertained.

