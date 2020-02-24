‘Illegal arrest’: Court adjourns Kaduna bizman’s suit against army, others

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has adjourned till April 2nd, 2020 a suit filed by a Kaduna businessman, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gashash popularly known as Sardaunan Matasa seeking the enforcement of his fundamental human rights when he was ‘illegally arrested’ by the Nigerian Army.

Joined as co-defendants in the case were the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division and the Director General of the State Security Services.

Gashash is seeking for a declaration that his arrest and detention by the respondents beyond the period prescribed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to gross violation of his fundamental rights to personal liberty as enshrined in the constitution.

He is also seeking N200 million as damages against the respondents jointly or separately for the breach of his fundamental rights.

At the trail on Monday, Counsel to Gashash, Umar Magaji said, “Initially, we wanted to remove the 4th respondent which is the DSS from the matter, we now want the matter to continue the way it was filed and that is why we did not file any application.

“We served them with hearing notice which signals that we want the matter to continue as filed and with that, we are ready to proceed with the hearing of the application seeking for the enforcement of the fundamental human rights of the applicant.”

He urged the court to grant all the reliefs of the applicant in the matter.

But Counsel to the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, who are 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents in the matter Nanchang Nangwang opposed the application saying his clients filed a counter and written affidavit dated 6th February, 2020 adding, “We rely on all the averments contained herein and adopt the written address as our submission in the matter.”

He then urged the court to dismiss the applicant’s application in its entirety.

After hearing from both parties, the presiding judge, Justice Zainab Abubakar adjourned the matter to April 2nd for ruling.

It could be recalled that Gashash was on 1st January, 2020 arrested by soldiers at his residents at No. 1 Gashash Estate, Kakuri, Kaduna without showing a search warrant or any legal document after they allegedly ransacked his house.

