Illegal arrest: ASD, two others to receive N2m as compensation

A Kaduna State High Court has ordered that the sum of N2 million be paid to Alhaji Sani Dauda, Murtala Nasiru and Alhaji Shehu Sani Dauda over their illegal arrest and detention by Abubakar Musa Abubakar, Kaduna Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General of Police.

In the judgement delivered by Justice M.L Muhammed and made available to Daily Trust on Monday, the Judge also declared that the arrest of Alhaji Sani was an infringement on his fundamental rights.

According to the judgement, “Their arrest and detention was illegal and unconstitutional as it was purely a civil matter surrounding marriage and divorce under Islamic Law.

“Locking ASD and the two other persons in a police cell without any proper facilities like toiletries or beddings is an infringement of their fundamental rights.”

The judge ordered that the Abubakar and his cohorts publish an apology in two national newspapers for the unlawful arrest, detention and humiliation suffered by Alh. Sani and his parties.

The Inspector General of Police and Kaduna Commissioner of Police were further restrained from making any illegal arrest or detention and infringing the fundamental rights of Nasiba Sani Dauda and Alh. Abdulrahim Haruna in relation to the case.

It will be recalled that sometime in November last year, an ex-Chairman of Peugeot Automobile Limited (PAN) was arrested on the order of the Inspector General of Police after he received a complaint from Abubakar Musa for marrying off his daughter Nasiba to another man.

The police also arrested a Sharia Court Judge, Murtala Nasiru, who officiated the marriage between Nasiba and Abdullahi Kullamah.

