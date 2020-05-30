Illegal abortions responsible for mysterious deaths in Azare –Bauchi govt

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary findings from investigation carried out by the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has revealed that illegal abortion by unqualified medical practitioners has killed 200 women in Bauchi, as well as the cause of mysterious deaths in Azare and other local government areas in the northern part of the state.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, who disclosed this yesterday at an interactive session organized by the Bauchi State Public Health Media Network, said the investigation had not been concluded on the development, but preliminary findings had revealed that the number of such deaths was about 200, adding that the number could be more at the end of the investigation.

Mohammed said the deaths resulted from unwanted and unplanned pregnancies by both married and unmarried women of childbearing ages who after becoming pregnant visited quack health workers to terminate the pregnancies.

He said the lack of understanding of the importance of child spacing as well as ignorance of what to do with such pregnancy had become a major problem to family health in the state.

He emphasized the need for adequate sex education for the girl-child by parents, particularly mothers, to reduce unwanted pregnancies, thereby reducing deaths from complications.

