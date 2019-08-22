I’ll reposition SDP to win 2023 presidential poll, says  Prof. Adeniran

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Tunde Adeniran on Thursday said he would reposition the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to win the presidential poll in 2023.

Prof. Adeniran, who addressed a press conference in Abuja today, after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the SDP confirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of the party said he was committed to repositioning the party as a veritable vehicle for the actualisation of political aspirations of patriotic and people-oriented Nigerians dedicated to national service.

He said his leadership has already set new electoral targets for the party, adding that the party could not win the 2019 presidential election because of crisis and litigation that followed the outcome of the SDP presidential primaries.

“There is no denying the fact that I took over the reins of leadership of our great party at a time of unease and manifest fracturing of its cohesiveness.

“By way of repositioning the party, we at the national headquarters have reviewed the journey so far, especially from February 2019 till date, and set new electoral targets for the party and we are already working assiduously with a strong sense of duty and a consuming passion for goal attainment.

“I assure you all that my leadership will be committed to repositioning the party as a veritable vehicle for the actualisation of political aspirations of patriotic and people-oriented Nigerians dedicated to national service.

“It will be underpinned by a culture of discipline, party supremacy, rule of law, integrity, accountability, effectiveness, efficiency, broad-based participation and consensus-building, innovative governance, the advancement of the common good of members and the consolidation of democracy in our dear country.

“I have a strong conviction that with the kind of heartening enthusiasm, renewed vigour, commitment and great hope which this NEC meeting has engendered and imbued everyone with, this will in no small measure impact and help us to speedily rebrand and retool the party and move it to the next phase of growth and institutional stability.

“As we have interactively deliberated the agenda of the day and interrogated the listed items with open minds, I urge every one of you to move on to your states and begin to engage with the various re-engineering and revamping processes which we have mapped out and outlined to strengthen the party at all levels.

“As key stakeholders, we must all be mindful that we owe it to ourselves and the nation to make the SDP bounce back very strongly and for it to occupy a very respectable position in our polity and quest for sustainable development,” Prof. Adeniran said.

Apart from Adeniran, the SDP NEC also confirmed Dr. Olu Agunloye as Deputy National Chairman (South), and Hajia Saadatu Abdullahi as the National Welfare Secretary of the party.

The national convention which is the highest decision-making body of the party is expected to ratify the NEC’s decision.

