I’ll pay N30,000 minimum wage – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has assured workers in the state of his resolve to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

The governor, who spoke while on a working visit to the State Secretariat, on Wednesday, promised that the payment would commence as soon as the committee set up in that regard concludes its work.

The governor assured them that civil servants due for promotion would be promoted with justifiable arrears that would also be paid.

Uzodinma was received by the Imo State Head of Service, Dr. Camilus Chibuzo Iwuagwu and was conducted round the State Secretariat.

The governor, who told the civil servants on the state that his administration came to restore hope, described them as the engine room of government that should not be neglected.

He also promised to commence the rehabilitation of dilapidated facilities at the Secretariat to enable the workers perform their duties optimally.

