I’ll not rest until we achieve global peace – Obasanjo

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday said he would not rest on his oars until global peace is achieved.

He spoke on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun state when he received a birthday letter from the Archbishop of Canterbury, Archibishop Justin Welby, congratulating him on his 83rd birthday.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is the Senior Bishop and principal leader of the Church of England, the symbolic head of the Anglican Communion worldwide and the Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury.

The Special Assistant on Media to Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the letter dated February 20, 2020, was delivered to Obasanjo by Bishop Precious Omuku.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

In his response, Obasanjo who described the letter as “a special birthday gift” said the request to continue to serve for peace was a challenge to him.

“It is a challenge to do more than what we have done. You realise that everywhere we are, there is always an opportunity to work for peace and an opportunity to work for justice, which is foundation for peace.

“There is plenty of work to do. My prayer is that God will give us the wherewithal to do more,” Obasanjo said.

He commended the Director of the Centre for Human Security and Dialogue (CHS&D), Prof. Peter Okebukola, for organizing what he described as surprised package.

“Every birthday is a special day, but this particular one is particularly special. I thanked Archbishop and the initiator of this surprise occasion, Prof. Okebukola,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App