I’ll make life unbearable for criminals in Benue — Ortom

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State reiterated promised that his administration will make life unbearable for criminals in the state.

Ortom who made the remark in Makurdi while briefing journalists after the State’s Security Council meeting stressed that intelligence gathering remains key to the war against criminals.

He said that the N50 million bounty which the State Government promised to reward anyone with information leading to the arrest of the alleged most wanted criminal kingpin, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana, still stands.

The governor, therefore, called on residents in the state to always provide timely and useful information to security agencies to help them combat kidnapping, cultism and other crimes.

He commended security operatives in the state for their proactive and gallant efforts in ensuring peace and vowed that criminal elements operating in the state must be decimated.

Ortom added that the security council has taken far-reaching decisions to end the pockets of land disputes involving some communities which have agreed to give peace a chance.

The governor further noted that the security of lives and property would continue to be a priority of his administration, as he emphasised that without peace, there would be no meaningful development in the society.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App