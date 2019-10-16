I’ll dethrone traditional rulers conniving with criminals – Bauchi gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed yesterday said he would dethrone any traditional rulers found conniving with criminals.

He gave the warning while receiving members of the State Council of Chiefs led by the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu.

ADVERTISEMENT

He decried that armed robbers and kidnappers displaced from the neighbouring states had attacked innocent citizens in three local government areas of the state.

“We will continue to respect traditional rulers and its institutions, we will not abuse nor denigrate traditional institutions because we are also from royal families, but government cannot condone any traditional ruler who connives with criminals to terrorise innocent citizens of the state,” he said.

The governor charged the royal fathers on justice and fairness in discharging their duties.

He said his government would work with traditional institutions and other relevant agencies to check the infiltration of criminals and ensure citizens’ safety and wellbeing.

He described the recent discovery of petroleum in Bauchi as a blessing to the people of the state.

Earlier, the Emir of Bauchi had said their visit was to congratulate the governor on his victory at the election petition tribunal and reassur him of their support to his administration for the development of the state.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App