  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. I’ll carry all along in my govt — Bala Mohammed
ADVERTISEMENT

I’ll carry all along in my govt — Bala Mohammed

By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi Published Date
Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad
Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to give opportunity to all citizens to participate in governance.

The governor stated this yesterday during the swearing-in of two newly appointed commissioners, Alhaji Abdulhameed Nuruddeen and Dr Aliyu Muhammed Maigoro.

The governor’s Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Dr Muhammed Musa Kirfi, was also inaugurated. The governor said the measure was to ensure every section of the state was represented in the administration.

Dr Aliyu Mohammed Maigoro was posted to Ministry of Health while Alhaji Abdulhameed Nuruddeen was posted to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

He tasked the commissioners to come up with new strategies that would enable the administration to achieve success in its reform programmes.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.