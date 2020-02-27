I’ll carry all along in my govt — Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to give opportunity to all citizens to participate in governance.
The governor stated this yesterday during the swearing-in of two newly appointed commissioners, Alhaji Abdulhameed Nuruddeen and Dr Aliyu Muhammed Maigoro.
The governor’s Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Dr Muhammed Musa Kirfi, was also inaugurated. The governor said the measure was to ensure every section of the state was represented in the administration.
Dr Aliyu Mohammed Maigoro was posted to Ministry of Health while Alhaji Abdulhameed Nuruddeen was posted to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
He tasked the commissioners to come up with new strategies that would enable the administration to achieve success in its reform programmes.