I’ll build modular refinery in Bayelsa – Gubernatorial aspirant

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa State governorship election slated for November 16, Hon. Fred Agbedi has promised to build a modular refinery and deliver the state to the PDP in the 2023 presidential election if given the mandate.

Hon. Agbedi who obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms on Tuesday at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, said the refinery would be privately owned without the interference of government in order to enhance its effectiveness.

He said if elected, his administration would industrialise the state as part of effort to create job opportunities for the youths.

“We will ensure that youths who created an atmosphere of militancy will be brought together. So I am in the race to render service in a greater capacity. I know what the challenges are in Bayelsa State. I also know the issues people agitate about, ” he said.

Similarly, a former Commissioner in the state, Architect Reuben Okoya who also obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms said if given the mandate, his administration would focus on infrastructural and human capital development.

“To win, the PDP must field the right candidate or we will be in trouble if we don’t. It is gratifying to see that the party now has more states than it did in 2015.”

“We must stay focused for the battle ahead. We must build schools and hospitals. People have no money to spend. The party should ask who among us has the capacity and if they do, they will come to me. I have done it before and I will do it again.”

“There is nothing wrong with a governor trying to pick his successor but he must pick the right person. I am not sure that Governor Dickson wants to impose anyone as governor. I have not seen that in Bayelsa,” he said.

