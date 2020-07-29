I’ll advise Saka to choose England over Nigeria – Arteta

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta, says he will advise Bukayo Saka to choose England ahead of Nigeria if the young lad sought for his advise.

Born in Ealing, London to Nigerian parents, the 18-year-old had represented England from under-16 to under-19 levels but said he was yet to decide whether to commit his international future to his country of birth (England) or Nigeria, where his parents came from.

Arteta, who will be leading Arsenal to the FA Cup final clash against London rival, Chelsea on Saturday, said he trusted Saka to make the right decision.

“He hasn’t come to me with that so for now, I will leave it totally independent with the player and his family as they normally have a big say with their background, their culture and where they are coming room.

“I don’t want to step in there.

“Absolutely [he is good enough to play for England] – and he’s very clever to make the right decision, as well.

“If I get asked the question then I can give my opinion,” Arteta said.

‘No approach from Nigeria yet’

Saka had, in an interview, said he had not been approached by any of the national teams yet but will take a decision at the appropriate time.

“It’s a tough choice.

“I’m happy to have represented England at youth level but I’m also proud of my Nigerian heritage from my parents.

“We haven’t been picked by any team so it’s about staying humble and when the time comes we’ll make the decision.”

We won’t beg – Nigeria

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, had said in a recent interview that players would not be begged to represent Nigeria.

“There are many players that play like Bukayo Saka in Nigeria.

“We don’t want to go begging any player…

“We will monitor them, and those who are good enough and fit into the areas that the team needs will be approached, but after that, it all be up to them to come back to us if they are interested.

“If they do, we all work with them through the process of change of nationality.

“If they don’t, we will wish them well.” Pinnick said.

Saka, on July 1st, signed a new long term contract with Arsenal after an impressive season and has been handed the club’s number 7 jersey.

