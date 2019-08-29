I’ll advance development in Kogi – AA gov’ship candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Kogi State, Dr. Samuel Alfa, has said he will advance the development of the state and improve the lives of the people if elected governor.

The aspirant, who gave the assurance yesterday in Lokoja during a media parley, pointed out that there were partners ready to work with him to bring state-of-the-art development in agriculture, education and tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Alfa promised to empower “the next generation of Kogi State for community development”, stressing that the era of political thuggery would end if elected governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said one of his priorities was to work tirelessly towards alleviating the suffering of workers and pensioners in the state.

“You will agree with me that there are lots of challenges facing the state. I cannot do it alone; I will need everyone’s support and the task of rebuilding Kogi to the state of our dream starts now,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App