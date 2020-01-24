Ile Arugbo: Saraki’s counsel berates Kwara gov for making out of court settlement’s letter public

ADVERTISEMENT

The counsel to the family of Dr Bukola Saraki on the controversial revocation of the land title to the piece of land on which Ile Arugbo was built at the GRA, Ilorin, Kwara state has berated Kwara State Government for making the out-of-court settlement proposal a public matter.

The counsel A .A Ibraheem and Co in a rejoinder addressed to the Kwara State Commissioner for Justice expressed displeasure.

“It was in pursuance of the judicial advice of the trial judge the letter was written to the Attorney General and not out of cowardice.”

“It was therefore surprising that the letter which carries receipt stamp from the office of the Kwara State Attorney General by our law firm in deference to the judicial advice of the presiding judge in the case can be made public consumption through electronic and social media with intention to score cheap political point”.

It added that the Attorney General while responding to the advice of the court at the proceeding held on the 5th day of January 2020, solemnly informed the trial judge that the 1st to 4th defendants were not averse to the out of court settlement of the subject matter of the suit.

The counsel said the act of releasing the letter to media smacks of a gross disrespect to the trial judge who out of genuine intention judicially advised parties to explore out of court settlement.

“It is glaringly clear to the public now that the action of government on the land on which Ile Arugbo was built for over 20 years was laden with personal animosity”, it said.

