Ile Arugbo: Saraki opts for out of court settlement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saraki family has sought to settle out-of-court with the Kwara State Government on the controversial Ile Arugbo issue.

In a letter dated 20th January, 2020 and addressed to the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Barrister Salman Jawondo, counsel to the firm, Barrister Ayodeji Ibrahim said the applicants are willing to settle the matter out-of-court.

He said this was in line with the presiding judge’s advice that the two parties should explore out-of-court settlements to resolve the issue.

Saraki’s counsel also urged the Commissioner for Justice to use his “good office as the Chief Law Officer of the State” to make the necessary arrangements regarding the time and venue where the parties can meet and discuss.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“While trusting that our request herein would be treated with the needed swift attention it deserves, kindly accept the assurances of our esteem regards,” the letter reads in part.

Confirming the development, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye said the Kwara State Government was aware of the out-of-court settlement proposed by the Saraki family.

“The government is officially aware of the letter,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App