Ilara: When yam festival turned sour

It was Friday, September 13, 2019, a day specially fixed to celebrate the New Yam festival in Ilara-Mokin, a town in Ifedore Local government area of Ondo State.

It all started on a good note as both young and old were out for a thrill. Some of the sons and daughters of the town had travelled from far and near to partake in the festival and to also seize the opportunity to see old friends.

But unknown to the traditional ruler of the town, the Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Aderemi Adefehinti, trouble was already lurking at the corner.

He was attacked by some youths for allegedly refusing to perform some traditional rites and was rescued out of his palace when irate youths stormed the palace but not before the King’s wife Olori Adefehinti sustained serious injury.

She was said to be bleeding when security men later moved them from the palace. The monarch too was not spared as he was rescued through the back door.

Eyewitnesses said apart from those injured, the angry youths were said to have also destroyed valuable properties.

A source told Daily Trust on Sunday that the traditional ruler is a committed Christian and that may be one of the reasons why he was evading some traditional rites.

At a press conference by the monarch at his palace, he described the incident as unfortunate noting that there were various reports surrounding this year’s Ijesu (Yam) festival which needed to be addressed.

He said, “Ijesu festival is the most important celebration in our community. It is a period set aside to thank the Almighty God for giving the people the grace to plant, nurture it to fruition and to harvest, especially yam. It is like an annual get-together even more important than our Mokin Day, being full of cultural displays and festivities. We are reputed for celebrating nine different festivals in a day.

He, however, pointed out that having anticipated two major changes in the celebration of the festival this year he held several meetings with his chiefs and other leaders of the community earlier in the year on the possible changes.

According to him, the changes became inevitable for obvious reasons. “First, as I am advancing in age, I informed my people that I may not be able to lead them through the marathon dance round the town as the festival demands, which I have faithfully done over the past 21years. Secondly, we had to change the location of the spot for the ‘idasu’ (yam harvesting).”

Oba Adefehinti said the reason for the change of location to perform the ritual is the land belongs to an individual who would want to use it for building purposes. He noted that the land had been in the bush before but physical development has caught up with it and now that a new palace has been built, he advised the “idasu” be done within the palace premises, which serves as permanent site.

He explained that all the chiefs agreed to the changes and called a town hall meeting of the community two days before the festival to inform all of the new development.

The Oba said all applauded to the new development and even danced away from the venue. “We had thought the proposed changes had gone down well with all, but some youths were raving with anger on the festival day as they came to the new palace. The celebration started well from the temporary palace but was hijacked by the irate youths when they realized that I was not in the crowd leading the dancing aspect,” he noted.

“Meanwhile, I went to the new palace ahead awaiting the dancing and celebrating crowd led by my able chiefs. Unfortunately, some youths embarked on mayhem to my consternation. The Olori and some innocent individuals including chiefs were hit by the stones thrown by the irate youths. Part of the palace was torched while several windows and the main entrance glass door were broken.”

As a leader of the people, the Oba said “We have decided to keep the peace by not asking for police investigation into the incident. We are very conscious of the fact that the miscreants are still our children. We therefore do not want to confine anyone into detention as a result of the crisis.”

The monarch, however, appealed to the youths to

caution themselves against a repeat of the incident.

“We are all witnesses to the peace, development and progress in Ilara-Mokin to date we shall not allow anything evil to disrupt them,” he said.

Another son of the town who travelled for the celebration, said it took frantic efforts of elders and leaders in the community to pacify the youths.

According to one of the residents, nobody gave reasons why the traditional ruler “refused” to perform the festival rites for years.

“He [Alara] has been irregular with the traditional rites of the town since he ascended the throne. We don’t know why he is behaving like that,” he said.

Oba Adefehinti hails from the Agbekorun Ruling house and has been on the throne for 21 years.

His progenitor, Agberokun I was only three years old when he became Oba and till date the longest reigned Alara. He ruled for 55 years.

