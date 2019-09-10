Ilaje Ocean Upsurge: Reprieve already underway

ADVERTISEMENT

The repeated case of ocean upsurge ravaging the Ayetoro Community and other communities within Ilaje local government area of Ondo state is already receiving the attention of the Federal Government.

It is regrettable that the matter of ocean upsurge has afflicted the people of the riverine part of the state for this long and has since not received the right level of intervention from government.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the grace of God, we are already taking steps in this regard and bringing the attention of the Federal Government to this challenge. No doubt, the challenges and problems confronting the communities arise from the neglect and the nonchalant attitude of the government over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

I wish to assure our teeming constituents that there will be adequate infrastructural intervention, including the Igbokoda to Ayetoro road that has since been abandoned for years, and the review of contracts previously awarded and abandoned, electricity and many more.

God helping us, the people will begin to experience something different. Even now, the various offices of government have been involved in order to attract federal attention and so that it can address the issues as soon as possible and to avert further destruction of lives and properties from the aggressive erosion.

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, House of Reps member, representing Akoko North East/ North west, Ondo state

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App