Ikpeazu emerges Vice chairman PDP Governors’ Forum

Governor Okezie Ikoeazu of Abia state has emerged Vice Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum.

Addressing newsmen last night in Abuja, at the end of the meeting of the Forum which lasted for several hours, the Chairman of the Forum and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said Ikeazu’s emergence was a unanimous decision by his colleagues.

“At the meeting, colleagues unanimously appointed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as the Vice Chairman of the forum,” Tambuwal said

But sources at the venue of the meeting told our correspondent that the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus briefed the governors on the plans by the National Working Committee (NWC) to officially seek a review of the 2019 presidential election verdict at the Supreme Court including Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and Osun states governorship election judgements.

Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Bala Muhammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) attended the meeting.

The PDP National Chairman and Secretary, Prince Uche Secondus and Senator Ibrahim Tsauri were also at the meeting.

