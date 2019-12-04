Ikpeazu advocates review of the indices for revenue allocation in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia governor Okezie Ikpeazu has stated the need for the review of the indices through which the Revenue Allocation, mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RAMFAC) allocates funds from the Federation Account to states.

Governor Ikpeazu made the call while receiving the Federal Commissioner representing Abia State at the Revenue Allocation, Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) and a former Deputy Governor of the state, Chris Akomas and his team at Government House, Umuahia.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the Commission to come up with policies that would engage states, local governments and other critical stakeholders in revenue sharing and exploration of natural resources deposits in the states.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The governor said that his greatest ambition is to have a life expectancy that is above the national average, closer to that of the Republic of Cuba which stands at 82 years for female and 80 for male, adding that Abia under him is the first and only state to launch the Tele-Health initiative and currently taking care of the Elderly in various communities across the State.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner representing Abia State at the RAMFAC Chris Akomas called for proper and efficient data of all mining activities going on in the state, adding that the mining sector should serve as alternative source of revenue for states across the country.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App