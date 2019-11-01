Ikoyi prison: Culprits won’t go scot-free – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has commended the media for exposing alleged wrongdoings in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos.

He spoke in Abuja yesterday while launching a book on deradicalisation of violent extremists and a new training curriculum and teaching template for personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

An online medium had reported incidents of alleged drug abuse, sodomy, bribery and other shaddy deals Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos.

Consequently, the Service had constituted a panel to investigate the allegations, identify and bring the culprits to book.

The minister said: “We can’t permit the dehumanization of the people in confinement. Let the minders of inmates understand the need to appreciate human dignity.

“We are waiting for the outcome of the investigation into the allegations raised by the media.”

