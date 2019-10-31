Ikoyi Custodial Centre: Aregbesola awaits outcome of probe, vows to punish unprofessional personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has commended the media for exposing alleged wrongdoings in the Ikoyi Custodial Center, saying that he is interested in the outcome of the panel constituted to investigate the allegations.

Aregbesola disclosed this while launching a book on deradicalisation of violent extremists and a new training curriculum and teaching template for personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) at the Service headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

An online media had alleged drug abuse, sodomy, bribery, pimping and cash and carry operations in Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos.

Consequently, the NCoS had constituted a panel to investigate the allegations in order to establish the authenticity of the report, identify and bring the culprits to book if found guilty of the allegations.

Speaking further, the minister said: “We can’t permit the dehumanization of the people in confinement. Let the minders of inmates understand the need to appreciate human dignity.”

While stressing that an inmate should come out of the custody refined and better, Aregbesola insisted that “We are waiting for the outcome of the investigation into the allegations raised by the media.”

He noted that the new curriculum contained everything needed to achieve the objectives of Custodial and Non-Custodial services, calling for a standard operational manual for personnel of the Service.

The minister, who commended the European Union (EU) for assisting the NCoS to design the new curriculum, said it was the Federal Government’s expectation that it will help to improve security and safety in the country.

The Controller General of NCoS, Ja’afar Ahmed said the Service will continue to call on the EU for more supports until its staff are trained to take on their new roles as corrections officers.

