Ikere Ekiti killing: Police confirm 5 arrests, ruler denies involvement

The Police in Ekiti on Friday said it had arrested five suspects in connection with Thursday’s incident that led to the killing of one person and two persons injured in Ikere Ekiti.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that men of the command had also brought the situation in the town under control.

The deceased, a commercial motorcycle operator, popularly called Okada, was allegedly hit by bullets during a dancing ceremony conducted by the Wife of Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti and the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Adejimi Adu.

The ritual was to herald the Odun Oba festival slated for July 27.

The traditional dancing procession was, however, allegedly conducted amid shooting which reportedly led to the stray bullets that hit two motorcyclists, leaving one of them dead.

While confirming the arrest of the suspects, the PPRO said, “When killing like that happens, and once we know where the shooting allegedly emanated, it is normal for us to make arrest, so it is true.

“The offence becomes more severe when you carry prohibited firearms, as it was in this case. The arrest should be expected”.

NAN reports that when the incident occurred, causing residents to scamper for safety many thought that it was another in the series of fights between the supporters of Ogoga and his rival, the Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin.

But Obasoyin, in his clarifications, on Friday, denied his involvement in the crisis, saying he and his supporters were never involved in the incident.

He explained that he had already cautioned his people to be calm, in spite of the “highly provocative shooting in the town on Thursday.

“The whole town knew where the shooting emanated from; we are not involved at all. Some people were dancing round the town and shooting, one died and others were injured.

“We are doing our best as leaders to ward off crisis. We are engaging our people on the need to embrace peace, but some people are jittery.

“The issue has nothing to do with me, Olukere, and Ogoga. We are happy that the suspects have been arrested.

“I appeal to the police to do their job. They should do a just job. They should not allow the matter to be swept under the carpet,” he said.

A member of the Okada riders’ association in the town, Mr Jide Amos, who was an eyewitness, also established that the man was indeed killed by stray bullets from the dancers. (NAN)

