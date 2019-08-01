Ikeazor’s nomination is good omen for women – AMAC scribe

The secretary of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mrs Rahmat Abisola Abdullahi has said the nomination of Mrs Sharon Ikeazor for consideration as minister was a good omen for Nigerian women, especially those in politics.

She said Ikeazor had proven her worth by her transformation trends in the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) as the executive secretary before she was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as a minister.

Abdullahi described the nominee as a detribalised Nigerian whose wealth of experience would help translate the next level agenda policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tangible evidence by bettering the lives of Nigerians especially women and the girl-child.

“I have known her for over a decade. Her dedication and commitment to duties were unrivalled. She mentored me and accepted me when I was overlooked by people that I had looked up to,” she said.

Abdullahi, who is also the first female to serve as the secretary of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said the tutelage of Mrs Ikeazor contributed to her rise in politics.

“She has an impeccable track record of excellence. She has made a name for herself in the legal profession, politics, and activism. I am sure she will leave a landmark achievement in the history of the country after her tenure just as she did with PTAD within a short period,” she said.

Ikeazor was among 43 ministerial nominees screened and confirmed by the Senate.