Ijaw youths back Buhari over NDDC audit

The Ijaw Youth Consultative Forum (IYCF) has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari in the ongoing audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The forum’s Chairman/CEO, Comrade Ebizimor Preye, said on Monday in Abuja that those opposing the audit did not appreciate the enormity of the rot in the commission, saying the President should rather be commended for the initiative.

“For instance, several measures have been taken by the government to reduce the poverty rate and build infrastructure with the establishments of the: Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) in 1992, which later became, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in 1999, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) in 2008 and The Presidential Amnesty Programme in 2009.

“These were all created as a move to encourage economic and social development and reduce the conflict in the regions.

“Since 2000 till date, NDDC alone has received at least N15trillion funds, yet failed to achieve the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan, in terms of socio-economic development and the wellbeing of communities; there has been no tangible and visible progress,” Preye said.

According to him, much of the region still remains underdeveloped with poor roads, little or no infrastructure and the country’s highest rate of youth unemployment and perception of poverty index.

He said that despite the formal existence of oversight mechanisms, corruption, transparency, lack of supervisory oversight, and the absence of performance evaluation guidelines essentially have also been major problems.

“We have to draw the attention of Nigerians and the Niger Delta indigene specifically to come together and support government efforts. If only we can all see the bigger picture of the ongoing forensic audit which is set up to strengthen transparency and accountability in the commission.

“This move is part of the President Buhari’s agenda to curb corruption in all sectors, promote accountability and good governance.

“We call on all Niger Deltans and Nigerians to support the ongoing audit of the NDDC and allow the interim Board to manage the affairs of the commission. Let us support Dr. Gbene Joi Nunieh-led interim Board for a whole new NDDC that will reposition and prioritize the development of the region,” he said.

