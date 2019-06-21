Ijaw group seeks Oba of Benin’s forgiveness over allegation of taking their land

ADVERTISEMENT

A group, South-South Coalition Ijaw Leadership Group, has appealed to Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II to forgive them over allegation by some groups of Ijaw coalition that he forcefully took their lands in Gelegele, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo.

Addressing journalists on Friday in Benin, chairman of the coalition, General Pere Ejune, the Ijaws and Benins have never one day had any contentious issue or argument because they are brothers and sisters.

“We are pleading with the Oba to use his exalted position to forgive the brains behind the offensive publication so as to foster peace and unity in Edo State. We are loyal to the Oba of Benin”

” These group claim that two Ijaw children, were missing since the alleged invasion of the community by soldiers and policemen purportedly acting on the orders of the Benin monarch and of which copies of the petition were forwarded to the presidency and security agencies was false. The allegations leveled against the reverend royal father of the kingdom were not pleasant to the ears,” he said.

According to him, the Ijaws and the Benins are one as far as Edo state is concerned, adding that if the Ijaws can build estates in Benin City, there is nothing stopping the Benins from doing same in the Ijaw dominated areas.

“We the South-South Coalition Ijaw Leadership Group are categorically condemning the publication against the Oba. We are also telling this group of petitioners and advising them to stop bringing false allegations with the intent to cause disaffection in the peaceful Edo riverine communities,” he said.

He said the Benins and the Ijaws have been living together from the days of the old Western region to Midwestern region, Bendel State and now Edo State.

