Ihedioha will inherit N42bn in Imo – Okorocha

The outgoing Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has disclosed that he has kept N42.5billion for his successor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Okorocha said he kept the amount for the in-coming governor so that there won’t be excuses in carrying out government activities.

The governor, who spoke while swearing-in eleven Permanent Secretaries including the new Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, Deacon Donald Igbo, and the new Head of Service, Mrs. Ngozi Ama Eluma, said that N8.1billion of the money was meant for the payment of salaries and Capital Projects, while N5.2billion was for pension arrears.

He also stated that N7.6 billion was meant for the renovation of schools, while N21.6billion was mapped out for rural roads, totalling N42.5billion.

He added that following petitions from some PDP chieftains, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) blocked the money for the payment of arrears of pension and others, at the point of starting the payments.

He said: “Imo State Government have kept aside a total of N42.5bn for the in-coming government, and for that reason, I will set up a sub-committee to make sure that the projects they are attached to, come to fruition even when I am out of office or when I will not be available because government is a continuum.

“The breakdowns of these funds are as follows: N8.1bn that came into Imo State offers from both State and LG, from FAAC, that money has not been expended as not even one Naira has been taken away from it and the money is in Zenith Bank and has not been touched. The second money is N5.2bn in Access Bank, the remnant of the Paris Club fund, not one Naira has been removed from it.

“The third fund is N7.6bn, money that came from UBEC. Imo State has paid a total of N3.8bn counterpart fund and UBEC has brought in their N3.8bn. That gave us N7.6bn. That money is intact and not one Naira has been removed from it. The fourth fund is the RAMP fund of $60m representing N21.6bn and is also in Imo State Government’s account. It is with First Bank. The money is also here in Imo State and no one Naira has been touched”.

According to him, “If you total N8.1b plus N5.2b, N7.6b and N21.6b, you have a total of N42.6b which I will be handing over to Emeka Ihedioha-led government as from the 29th of May, 2019. How are these money meant to be expended? I want to put it succinctly clear. The N8.1bn naira from FAAC usually will cover the cost of salaries and capital projects.

“This government is expected to spend this N8.1bn Naira for the payment of salaries for May and also for the payment of other contractual obligations as may be deemed fit.”

The new Permanent Secretaries sworn-in today are: Mr. Donald .N. Igbo, Mrs. Edith Chioma Ekenze, Mr. Elias Amuche Anyanwu, Mr. Justus Oguoma, Rev. Reginald Oguike, Mr. Benjamin Nnamadu, Mrs. Patricia Atuechi Elebiri, Engr. George Ejiogu, Mrs. Patricia Uche Ezeonyeachi, Mrs. Ngozi Bernadine and Mrs. Meg. Obi.

