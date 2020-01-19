Ihedioha: Taraba PDP protests against Supreme Court judgement on Imo guber

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state has protested the Supreme Court’s ruling which removed Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as governor of Imo state.

The state chairman of the party, Mr. Victor Bala Kona, while addressing newsmen in his office in Jalingo, on Sunday said the alleged injustice by the apex court under the CJN Tanko Mohammed showed that the court is no longer the last hope of the common man in Nigeria.

Bala Kona also described it as “utter desecration of judicial tenets and value culminating in the Supreme Court manufacturing votes and donating to the APC gubernatorial candidate, Mr Hope Uzodinma against the mandate of Imo people who elected Ihedioha as their governor.”

According to the PDP chairman, the issue at stake is not about Imo state but about the future of Nigeria and democracy as well as future elections.

He vowed that the PDP will take all necessary steps to prevent a reoccurrence of Imo injustice in Sokoto, Kano and Plateau states.

