Ihedioha reduces ministries from 31 to 18

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has reduced the number of ministries in the state from 31 to 18.

While swearing in commissioners in Owerri yesterday, the governor explained that this was to make them more functional and responsive to the needs of the state.

He said it took him time to nominate his commissioners because he recognized the need to have competent persons as appointees to share the mantle of leadership with.

According to him, “As we traversed the nooks and crannies of the State, canvassing for your support during our campaigns, we realized the need to populate our rebuild Imo team with persons of stellar quality and proven integrity.

“We recognized the need to have competent persons as appointees to share the mantle of leadership with. With the successful screening of our nominees as Commissioners Designate by the Imo State House of Assembly, we have now completed a major part of our team.”

He added, “Some might ask why it has taken us all this time to appoint Commissioners. My answer is simple, firstly, was the need to rationalize the ministries we met on ground, which numbered a whopping 31, with designations that ranged from the unnecessary to the absurd. I am glad to say that we have reduced this number to a functional 18. We also needed to do a painstaking headhunt, if you like, of the myriad of Imo sons and daughters amply qualified to compose the cabinet. I am equally glad to say that, by and large, we have chosen well.”

