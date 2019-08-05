Ihedioha raises alarm over impersonation

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has raised alarm over activities of fraudsters impersonating him.

The governor alleged that the fraudsters had been distributing fake contract registration forms to unsuspecting members of the public at N125,000 per form.

Ihedioha, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, alleged that the fake forms were about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects.

The fraudsters were alleged to have opened a bank account, WhatsApp and Facebook page purportedly belonging to the governor to advance their fraudulent activities.

He added that the aim of the perpetrators was to drag his name and administration into disrepute, stressing that security agents had been informed to go after them and bring them to justice.

