Ihedioha postpones planned return to Imo

Former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, said that he has postponed his planned return to the state following a statement credited to the State government that he (Ihedioha) wants to use the return to cause mayhem in the state.

Both the state government and the police had alleged that some youths are using the opportunity of Ihedioha’s return to cause mayhem.

Ihedioha, in a statement he personally signed said that he had planned to go to the state and participate in his party’s congress, adding that the statement by the Imo State government, made several spurious allegations, including that he planned to lead violent protests as well as import thugs to perpetrate violence.

While denying the allegation, Ihedioha said, “On the contrary, I have been informed that the government of Imo State, acting in concert with some rogue elements within the security apparatus, is planning the arrest and detention of many of our supporters and to visit mayhem on the expected large crowd which they anticipate will come out to welcome me back home. By judging me by their own character, their scheme is to stigmatize and garb us in the toga of violence. These are the tendencies of unpopular and illegitimate regimes.”

He added, “As most people are well aware, I haven’t visited the state since the Supreme Court judgement of 14th January 2020 and was planning to come in to participate in the ongoing Congresses being conducted by my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While I have in recent weeks elected to stay away from family and friends in Imo, I am not aware that I have been exiled out of the state.

“My reputation is that of peace and fair play. I have never propagated or tolerated violence. And I never will. It is therefore for the foregoing reasons that I have decided to postpone my trip to Owerrri so as to frustrate their evil plans and machinations. My visit is not worth the life of any Imo citizen. However, the massive deployment of security personnel by the government as well as thugs cannot deter us and the majority of our people from pursuing our collective vision for a better Imo State.

“The constitutional rights, including the right to free speech and to freedom of movement, are inalienable. And nobody can take that away from me. I will certainly, by the grace of God, be visiting the state very soon.”

