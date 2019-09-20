  1. Home
Ihedioha, Nwosu know fate tomorrow

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri   Published Date
Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state.
The Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will tomorrow deliver judgment in the petition filed by three political parties against the election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state.

Secretary of the tribunal, Balarabe Garba, who disclosed this in an interview, said judgment will be delivered at Jabi High Court 5, in Abuja by 9am.

The governorship candidates of Action Alliance (AA) in the election, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu and his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Araraume, had filed petitions at the tribunal asking it to nullify the election of Ihedioha of the PDP on the ground that he was unlawfully declared as the governor of the state by INEC.

 

