Ihedioha lights 13th Imo Sports Festival torch

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state on Monday set the 13th edition of the Imo State Sports Festival in festive mood as he lighted the Unity Torch.

The torch was borne by an acclaimed international special sports athlete, Duru Goodness Chinasa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ihedioha, while performing the ceremony at the Government House, expressed delight on the progress made in sports in the state and promised to support sports from the grassroots level to achieve maximum result.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We are here to repackage and reposition sports in the state. First, this administration must ensure that all the necessary facilities must be put in place for our sports to grow and develop,” he said.

As a way of motivating the athletes, their coaches and managers, Ihedioha made it clear that Imo was bidding for the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival.

He said that all the modalities towards getting the hosting rights are being put in place.

The governor pledged scholarship schemes to all Imo state athletes who would win medals at any national or international competition.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Imo State Sports Commission, Chief Fan Ndubuoke, commended the governor for his support since the creation of the commission.

He promised that the commission would work assiduously towards transforming as well as resuscitating sports which had been in a state of comatose.

He revealed that the essence of the festival was to discover athletes from the LGAs in preparation for national and international competitions.

The torch is scheduled to tour all the 27 local government areas of the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App