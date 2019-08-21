Ihedioha launches security outfit

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State yesterday launched a joint security operation, code-named “Operation Iron Gate”

He assured that security of lives and properties would remain the cardinal agenda of his administration.

The governor said his administration had continued to make deliberate and positive efforts to deliver on his campaign promises.

