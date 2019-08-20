Ihedioha launches Security agency, distributes 80 brand new operational vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State on Tuesday launched a joint security operation, code-named, “Operation Iron Gate”

He assured the people that security of lives and properties would remain the cardinal agenda of his administration.

The Imo governor noted that his administration has continued to make deliberate and positive efforts to deliver on his campaign promises, adding that part of the efforts is to wade off hoodlums and guarantee peace and unity in the state.

Governor Ihedioha reiterated the commitment of his administration to explore positive means to offer good governance, democratic dividends and overall development for the people and called on Imolites to join hands with his administration, towards rebuilding the state.

He commended the security chiefs, Local government Chairmen and the stakeholders who contributed to the realization of the programme, adding, that his government would also partner the private investors towards improving security, with a view to enhancing investment and economy of the state.

According to him, , “It is the sole responsibility of government to provide for the welfare, peace and security of her citizens. Consequently, on assumption of office, we have taken very critical, positive and deliberate steps to ensure that we meet our people at the point of their needs”

The event had in attendance all security chiefs in the state, heads of traditional institutions, Chairmen of Interim Management Committee of the Council Areas, top government officials, among others.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the Special Advisers to the Governor on Security, and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Raymond Nkemdirim and Chukwudi Mayor Eze respectively, commended the governor for the initiative, assuring that it will yield the expected result for the good of the people and state.

