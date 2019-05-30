Ihedioha halts financial transactions in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has directed all financial Institutions to put on hold all withdrawals from any individual or groups either by cheques, transfers or in any form.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media, Steve Osuji, the governor directed that no financial mandates, irrevocable Standing Payment Orders (ISPOs) or any form of financial instruction should be treated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said, “All outstanding financial instructions already with banks and financial institutions should be put on hold.“

“This directive covers, but not limited to, all the accounts of Ministries, Departments, Parastatals, Local Government councils, Quasi-government Agencies, and all revenue generating organs of government.“

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Banks and non-bank financial institutions are to take note and ensure compliance as the state government will not be responsible for any disbursement effected contrary to this directive.

*This directive will remain in force until otherwise advised,” it added

Heads of government agencies, departments, parastatals, permanent secretaries and relevant officers will be held responsible for any breach.

This directive takes effect immediately..

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App