Ihedioha calls for rail link to S/East states

Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has called on the federal government to link all the states in South East zone by rail so as to fast track the industrial development of the zone.

Speaking at the 2nd Nigerian Metallurgical Industry Stakeholders Forum in Owerri, the governor said linking the zone by functional rail line is very important as it is the business hub of the country.

He said he has taken practical steps since he assumed office to restore power supply to strategic places in the state, especially to the metal industry at Inishi in Ikeduru Local Government Area.

He said the state is open to investors and urged the federal government to do more in connecting the South East by rail because of the industrial potentials of the region.

Ihedioha said his government has also given a dedicated line to Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport to ensure regular flights, especially at night since it is the only airport operating in the South East.

Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day event, reiterated the determination of the federal government to positively rewrite the story of the steel industry in the country.

This, he said, is to position the industry in good stead to play its role in Nigeria’s rapid industrialisation and to diversify the economy from a mono product economy predominantly dependent on oil to other sectors.

According to him, these include execution of the modified Concession Agreement on Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe, initiating plans to commercialise Ajaokuta Steel Company, commissioning of the rolling mill of the Delta Steel Company, Alaska and pursuing mediation between the federal government and GINL on NIOMCO concession so as to get the plant operational again.

