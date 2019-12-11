Iheanacho gradually settling in at Leicester City – Rodgers

ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes Kelechi Iheanacho is now settling in at the King Power Stadium despite having already spent more than two seasons at the club.

The 23-year-old striker joined the Foxes in the summer of 2017 from Manchester City but has since struggled to establish himself in the squad, owing to inconsistent form.

This season, the Nigeria international has been restricted to four appearances across all competitions but has impressed in the few outings he was afforded.

Iheanacho, who has four goals this term, produced an outstanding display for the Foxes in their 4-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, scoring and providing the assist for Jamie Vardy’s opener.

The former Celtic boss has lauded the performance of the Super Eagles star and urged him to keep working hard.

“I thought he was great. He played the role how we wanted him to play. He creates Jamie’s first goal, gets the second one with a good finish,” Rodgers told Leicester Mercury.

“I just think with Kels now that he’s settling in to being a Leicester City player. He’s come in and he was playing second fiddle to Jamie without many appearances.”

Iheanacho will hope to play a part when Leicester take on Norwich City in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

