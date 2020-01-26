Iheanacho extends FA Cup scoring record

Kelechi Iheanacho has set a personal best following his fourth-minute goal just as he scored his seventh goal of the season for Leicester City in Saturday’s FA Cup game against Brentford.
In the game played at Griffin Park, the Nigerian international handed the Foxes a fourth-minute lead thanks to an assist from James Justin.
Iheanacho’s left-footed shot from inside the six-yard box beat goalkeeper Luke Daniels after he received a cross from the defender.
With that, the 23-year-old has now scored nine goals in his nine FA Cup starts, including from his days as a Manchester City player.