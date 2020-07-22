Iheanacho competes with Maddison and Vardy for Leicester City award

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike against Brentford has been nominated for the Leicester City Goal of the Season award.

The Nigeria international’s strike helped the Foxes beat the Bees 1-0 in January’s FA Cup fourth round encounter at Griffin Park.

The Super Eagles forward beat goalkeeper Luke Daniels from close range after controlling a cross from defender James Justin in the encounter’s fourth minute.

That effort will compete with that of the club’s top scorer Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury for the Foxes’ best goal in the season under review – which will be decided through voting.

Vardy boasts of three entries with his strike against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Arsenal shortlisted, while Chilwell’s screamer against Watford at Vicarage Road will also compete for the prize.

Just like Vardy, Maddison has three of his goals competing for the honour – as the club picked his efforts against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Apart from this category, awards will also be handed out for Supporters’ Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season.

Last season’s ceremony saw Pereira win the Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App