IGR: Sokoto generates N41billion revenue

Sokoto State Internal Revenue Service raked in about N41 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from 2017 to 2019.

Director Payee, Ibrahim Mijinyawa, who revealed this in Sokoto, also disclosed that a law which established the present Sokoto State Internal Revenue Service replacing the defunct Sokoto State Board of Internal Revenue was enacted and assented to by Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Dec. 31, 2019.

He was speaking at the stakeholders’ Periodic Reflection and Action Meeting on Tax Justice and Gender Responsive Public Service and Breaking Barriers project, organized by Rural Women and Youth Development (RUWOYD) in Sokoto.

” The defunct Revenue Board strived on enhancing revenue collections. In 2017 it realized N9 billion; N13 billion in 2018 and N19 billion in 2019 indicating a steady increase,” he stated.

According to him, the agency was bestowed with full autonomous financial and administrative powers, and allocated with 5 percent of the collections for operational activities.

He added that the law allowed the establishment of tax tribunal, a single account and refilled obsolete laws of revenues charges as well as collectable sources.

State and local government revenue committees, Mijinyawa said, were established to discuss revenue issues, provide solutions on tax challenges and seamless activities in accordance with modern transformations suitable and relevant to existing best standard practices.

He expressed optimism that the present International Public Service Accounting Standard (IPSAS) adopted by the state government would harness revenue activities.

