IGP: Planned revolution match, a treason

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu has said calls for a ‘revolution’ match against the government amounts to acts of treason.

A statement from Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba said the attention of the Nigeria Police Force had been drawn to a video circulating on the social media by the ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and others’, inciting Nigerians, home and abroad, to join a planned ‘revolution’ march against the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, 5th August, 2019 with the sole aim of forcing a regime change in the country.

IGP Adamu said, “the Force wishes to state unequivocally that the call amounts to treasonable felony and acts of terrorism and will therefore, not stand idly-by and watch any individual or group in the society cause anarchy in the land.”

He noted that: “While acknowledging the rights of Nigerians to embark on protest, the Force wishes to note that such rights should not translate to a violent and forceful change of government which clearly is the meaning of ‘revolution’.

“Needless to state that Nigeria is a democratic republic and has well-defined processes for change of government, exercised periodically during various cycle of elections.”

He warned the organisers, sponsors, allies, supporters, associates and sympathizers of the group ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria’ to, in their own interest, steer clear of any such planned protest, demonstration, acts of incitement and proposed “revolution”, as the full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on any individual or group engaged or found participating in the above planned “criminal act”.

According to the IGP, parents and guardians were to impress on their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used in whatever form by any person or group of persons to cause breach of law and order in the country.

He added that the Police will work with other law enforcement agencies and positive minded Nigerians to protect, defend and secure the public peace and space.

