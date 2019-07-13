IGP orders overhaul of security on southern highways

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu has ordered a total overhaul of security on south-west, south-south and south-east highways.

He also assured that the killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasorantin will be found and made to face the full weight of the Law.

Police spokesman DCP, Frank Mba, who made this known in statement on Saturday, added that the IGP noted that the Ondo State Police Command, backed by Special Forces and seasoned investigators from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, have commenced a massive manhunt for the killers with a view to tracking, arresting and bringing them to justice.

He said, “while condemning the heinous and barbaric crime, the IGP, as part of measures to prevent a future occurrence of such incidence, has ordered the total overhaul of security architecture on the highways straddling the Southern part of the country.”

Mba added that, “in this vein, the Commissioners of Police in the affected States were ordered by the IGP to emplace adequate security arrangement in their areas of jurisdiction (AOR).”

The IGP said the Force Headquarters had perfected plans to replicate the special security arrangement powered by “Operation Puff Adder” currently ongoing in Kaduna- Abuja expressway in key highways in the Southern part of the country.

The IGP further reiterates the fact that the Force will not rest on its oars until sanity is restored in every nook and cranny of the country.

He, therefore, called for calm and support from all Nigerians, especially residents of Ondo State, in aid of the current investigation.

