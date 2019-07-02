IGP orders manhunt over attack on Bayelsa police station

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of Police (IGP, Muhammed Adamu has ordered a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of an attack on Agudama Ekpetiama Police Station, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

A statement yesterday from police spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Frank Mba, said the gunmen, attacked the police station in the early hours of Monday, July 1, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the IGP condemns the attack which resulted in the death of the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ola Rosanla, and three other police officers. Two others were injured.

Mba said the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the FCID and Special Operatives of the Marine Police Department to Yenagoa to complement the efforts of the Bayelsa Police Command in carrying out discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the IGP, while paying tribute to the fallen heroes, condoled with the families of the four police men who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland.

The IGP enjoined the Agudama Ekpetiama Community and the people of Bayelsa State to avail the Police with credible information that will help Law Enforcement agencies towards apprehending the criminals.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App