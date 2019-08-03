IGP orders manhunt for priest’s killers, rescue of abducted RCCG pastors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Adamu, has ordered massive manhunt for the killers of Rev. Father Paul Offu, the Catholic priest in charge of St. James the Greater’s Parish Catholic Church Ugbawka in Enugu State.

A statement from police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba yesterday said crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) had been deployed to Enugu State to complement the command’s effort in their investigations into the incident.

He said, in addition, the AIG in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters has been directed to mobilize more units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel to black spots in Enugu State.

He also said intensified operations had commenced for the rescue of the Redeemed Christain Church of God pastors who were abducted along J3 Area of Ogbere on their way to Lagos from the eastern part of the country.

He said tactical and operational assets of the force had been deployed with the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State taking the lead-role in the search and rescue operations.

He said the IGP, while condemning the killing of the Catholic priest and the abduction of the clergymen, called for calm and assured that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

He enjoined the public to provide the police credible information that would assist in apprehending the criminals.

