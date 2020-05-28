IGP orders deployment of 11 Commissioners of Police to states, formations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of 11 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to states and police formations.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He listed the CPs deployed as; Undie Adie, Osun; Johnson Kokumo, Edo; Lawal Tanko, Bauchi; Philip Maku, Ebonyi; Ahmed Shehu, Gombe; Bolaji Salami, Ondo and Joe Enwonwu, Oyo.

READ: IGP redeploys Rivers police commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Others are; Evelyn Peterside, Eastern Port; Okon Ene, Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD); Bello Maikwashi, Airport Command and Olukolu Shina, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCID Annex, Lagos.

The IGP urged the posted officers to consolidate and advance on the gains of their predecessors in the implementation of community policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.

He enjoined Nigerians in the affected states to cooperate with the new CPs to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App