  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IGP orders deployment of 11 Commissioners of Police to states, formations
ADVERTISEMENT

IGP orders deployment of 11 Commissioners of Police to states, formations

By .  
IGP Mohammad Abubakar Adamu
IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of 11 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to states and police formations.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He listed the CPs deployed as;  Undie Adie, Osun; Johnson Kokumo, Edo; Lawal Tanko, Bauchi; Philip Maku, Ebonyi; Ahmed Shehu, Gombe; Bolaji Salami, Ondo and Joe Enwonwu, Oyo.

READ: IGP redeploys Rivers police commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Others are; Evelyn Peterside, Eastern Port; Okon Ene, Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD); Bello Maikwashi, Airport Command and Olukolu Shina, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCID Annex, Lagos.

The IGP urged the posted officers to consolidate and advance on the gains of their predecessors in the implementation of community policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.

He enjoined Nigerians in the affected states to cooperate with the new CPs to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.